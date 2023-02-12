News you can trust since 1873
10 photos of West Lothian’s most famous faces - including David Tennant and Lewis Capaldi

From singers and actors to racing car drivers to reality stars, West Lothian has been home to plenty of celebrities.

By Gary Flockhart
3 minutes ago
Updated 12th Feb 2023, 2:28pm

How many of the people on this list have you seen out and about in towns of West Lothian?

Take a look through our picture gallery.

1. Lewis Capadi

The Whitburn singer has gone on to become one of the biggest pop stars on the planet in recent years. The Someone You Loved hitmaker was named on the ‘Young Music Rich List’ after amassing a £19 million fortune – just a couple of years after complaining that he was ‘skint’.

Photo: Third Party

2. David Tennant

Bathgate-born actor David Tennant is one of Britain's biggest stars - and is estimated to be worth a huge £5.7 million.

Photo: Third Party

3. Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle, who shot to fame singing I Dreamed A Dream on Britain's Got Talent in 2009, grew up in Blackburn, West Lothian. The singer is now reportedly worth an estimated £40 million. She still lives in West Lothian.

Photo: Third Party

4. Paige Turley

Fauldhouse's Paige Turley won Love Island back in 2020 alongside Finn Tapp as part of the Winter series. Paige used to date Lewis Capaldi, who is from nearby Whitburn.

Photo: Third Party

