News'Picture of Establishment 3 Semple street Edinburgh

11 Edinburgh nightclubs from the 2000s that are gone but not forgotten

If your memories of these eleven Edinburgh nightclubs remain strong, you obviously weren’t doing it right.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. Now known as Stramash.

1. Faith, Cowgate

Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. Now known as Stramash.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
Tuesday night was "Shagtag" night at Gaia. Revellers try their pulling power on the dancefloor on 17 May 2000.

2. Gaia, King's Stables Road

Tuesday night was "Shagtag" night at Gaia. Revellers try their pulling power on the dancefloor on 17 May 2000.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
The original Bongo Club was situated in a rather non-descript brick building next to New Street bus depot. Here it is pictured on 6 January 2000. Since demolished.

3. The Bongo Club, New Street

The original Bongo Club was situated in a rather non-descript brick building next to New Street bus depot. Here it is pictured on 6 January 2000. Since demolished.
TSPL
Buy a Photo
The crowd getting their boogie on at Opal Lounge, George Street, 27 October 2006. Opal Lounge is now known as Eastside.

4. Opal Lounge, George Street

The crowd getting their boogie on at Opal Lounge, George Street, 27 October 2006. Opal Lounge is now known as Eastside.
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3