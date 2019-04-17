11 Edinburgh nightclubs from the 2000s that are gone but not forgotten
If your memories of these eleven Edinburgh nightclubs remain strong, you obviously weren’t doing it right.
1. Faith, Cowgate
Pictured in April 2004, Faith nightclub in the Cowgate was located in a former church. Later became Sin. Now known as Stramash.
TSPL
2. Gaia, King's Stables Road
Tuesday night was "Shagtag" night at Gaia. Revellers try their pulling power on the dancefloor on 17 May 2000.
TSPL
3. The Bongo Club, New Street
The original Bongo Club was situated in a rather non-descript brick building next to New Street bus depot. Here it is pictured on 6 January 2000. Since demolished.
TSPL
4. Opal Lounge, George Street
The crowd getting their boogie on at Opal Lounge, George Street, 27 October 2006. Opal Lounge is now known as Eastside.
