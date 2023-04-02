1 . Pele

Arguably the greatest ever footballer, Pele visited Tynecastle Park in 1989 as part of a FIFA delegation touring the country during the Youth World Cup held in the country that year. The Santos and Brazil legend, who scored more than 1000 goals in his career and won the World Cup three times, chatted to kids and signed autographs after holding a coaching session with then Scotland manager Andy Roxburgh for a group of lucky Edinburgh schoolkids. Photo: Submitted