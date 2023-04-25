12 things Edinburgh locals will remember about growing up in the 80s and 90s - including Brattisani's chippy
If you grew up in Edinburgh during the 80s and 90s, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.
By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 19:51 BST
We trawled through the photo archives to bring you 12 images of things people who grew up in Scotland’s capital city in the 80s and 90s will remember.
Let us know your own favourite memories of the growing in Auld Reekie in the comments section.
Page 1 of 3