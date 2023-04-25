News you can trust since 1873
​12 things Edinburgh locals will remember about growing up in the 80s and 90s - including Brattisani's chippy

If you grew up in Edinburgh during the 80s and 90s, a lot of the entries on this list will be very familiar.

By Gary Flockhart
Published 25th Apr 2023, 19:50 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 19:51 BST

We trawled through the photo archives to bring you 12 images of things people who grew up in Scotland’s capital city in the 80s and 90s will remember.

Let us know your own favourite memories of the growing in Auld Reekie in the comments section.

For many Edinburghers, no hard day’s swim at the Royal Commonwealth (Commie) Pool was complete without a hunger-nullifying detour to Brattisani’s on Newington Road - its memorable red seating booths were a trip back in time to the year it opened.

1. Brattisani’s

For many Edinburghers, no hard day’s swim at the Royal Commonwealth (Commie) Pool was complete without a hunger-nullifying detour to Brattisani’s on Newington Road - its memorable red seating booths were a trip back in time to the year it opened. Photo: Third Party

Here you can see a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex head being unloaded by workmen for the Dinosaurs Alive! Exhibition at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh, February 1990.

2. Dinosaurs Alive! Exhibition

Here you can see a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex head being unloaded by workmen for the Dinosaurs Alive! Exhibition at the City Art Centre in Edinburgh, February 1990. Photo: Albert Jordan

For decades, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh, the number one ice cream parlour in the city and a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Boni’s famous ice cream cakes.

3. Mr Boni's

For decades, Mr Boni’s was a household name in Edinburgh, the number one ice cream parlour in the city and a favourite venue for children’s birthday parties thanks to Boni’s famous ice cream cakes. Photo: Third Party

Edinburgh’s Empire Theatre was transformed into the Festival Theatre in the 90s, but prior to that it was used as a Mecca bingo hall.

4. Empire Theatre

Edinburgh’s Empire Theatre was transformed into the Festival Theatre in the 90s, but prior to that it was used as a Mecca bingo hall. Photo: Allan Macdonald

