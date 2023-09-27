News you can trust since 1873
14 breath-taking reader photos of Scottish rivers including the Forth and Almond

Our readers show off their photography skills with lovely shots of local rivers in and around Edinburgh.
Laura Andrew
Published 27th Sep 2023, 16:24 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST

We are lucky to be home to some truly beautiful rivers here in Edinburgh so we asked our readers to submit their best photos to help us celebrate World River Day (September 24).

The River Forth and River Almond featured heavily in the photos that were shared with us as well as the beautiful birds that swim on their surfaces.

Click through this article to see some of our favourite river photos.

Alexander Mclean shared this truly amazing shot of the Forth Bridge.

1. Alexander Mclean

Alexander Mclean shared this truly amazing shot of the Forth Bridge. Photo: Alexander Mclean

Harry Gordon shared this incredible shot of The River Almond.

2. Harry Gordon

Harry Gordon shared this incredible shot of The River Almond. Photo: Harry Gordon

Crawford McClintock said: "River Forth just before it flows through Stirling on its way to Edinburgh."

3. Crawford McClintock

Crawford McClintock said: "River Forth just before it flows through Stirling on its way to Edinburgh." Photo: Crawford McClintock

Sharleen McKenzie said: "River Almond at Crammond."

4. Sharleen McKenzie

Sharleen McKenzie said: "River Almond at Crammond." Photo: Sharleen McKenzie

