14 breath-taking reader photos of Scottish rivers including the Forth and Almond
Our readers show off their photography skills with lovely shots of local rivers in and around Edinburgh.
We are lucky to be home to some truly beautiful rivers here in Edinburgh so we asked our readers to submit their best photos to help us celebrate World River Day (September 24).
The River Forth and River Almond featured heavily in the photos that were shared with us as well as the beautiful birds that swim on their surfaces.
