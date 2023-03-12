News you can trust since 1873
15 legendary Edinburgh gigs: Readers' ticket stubs from the biggest acts including Prince and Bon Jovi

Legendary Edinburgh gigs you've been to

Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
4 hours ago
Updated 12th Mar 2023, 12:27pm

We asked Evening News readers to send in their tickets stubs from legendary Edinburgh gigs they've been to and they didn’t disappoint!

We asked: “What's the most legendary Edinburgh gig you've been to?” Edinburgh gig-goers sent in their memories and precious ticket stubs they’ve kept hidden away for years from concerts by some of the biggest music acts performing in the Capital including The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, The Jam and Prince.

Jonathan Hume sent in this colourful ticket stub from the Prince concert at Meadowbank Stadium in 1993, with 3 non blondes as support.. "Fantastic day," he said.

1. Prince

Martin Delaney sent in this ticket stub from the Rolling Stones gig at Murrayfield Stadium in 1998. Special Guest that evening was Verve frontman Richard Ashcroft.

2. The Rolling Stones

David Bell sent in this ticket stub from a Led Zeppelin gig at the Usher Hall in the 1970s, organised by Heriot Watt University.

3. Led Zeppelin

Joe Aitken submitted this ticket from a gig at the Odeon Theatre at Clerk Street in 1979, adding: "Has to be Motörhead."

4. Motorhead

