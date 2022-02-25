Sam Heughan was among the many stars on the red carpet, at the show’s first ever premiere in the UK.

Fans were treated to a live stream on the Outlander Starz Facebook page, as Edith Bowman interviewed the show’s cast as they arrived.

The night included a preview of the first episode of Outlander Season 6, ‘Echoes’, followed by a panel with cast, producers, and author Diana Gabaldon.

Leading lady Caitriona Balfe – who plays Claire Randall Fraser – was unable to attend in person, but she did attend virtually.

1. Lauren Lyle Lauren Lyle, who plays Marsali Fraser, attends the Outlander Season six premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London Photo: Joe Maher Photo Sales

2. Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin (Brianna and Roger) attend the Outlander Season Six premiere in London. Photo: Tristan Fewings Photo Sales

3. Sam Heughan Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser and is a producer on the series, attends the Outlander Season 6 world premiere. Photo: Joe Maher Photo Sales

4. Sam, Sophie, and Richard Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin (Jamie, Brianna, and Roger) attend the Outlander Season six premiere in London. Photo: Jeff Spicer Photo Sales