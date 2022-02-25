Sam Heughan was among the many stars on the red carpet, at the show’s first ever premiere in the UK.
Fans were treated to a live stream on the Outlander Starz Facebook page, as Edith Bowman interviewed the show’s cast as they arrived.
The night included a preview of the first episode of Outlander Season 6, ‘Echoes’, followed by a panel with cast, producers, and author Diana Gabaldon.
Leading lady Caitriona Balfe – who plays Claire Randall Fraser – was unable to attend in person, but she did attend virtually.
