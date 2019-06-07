£179.99 Kanye West Yeezy trainers sell out in minutes at Edinburgh Princes Street Foot Locker

Excited shoppers were queuing around the block overnight to get their hands on a pair of the latest Kanye West trainers from Edinburgh's Princes Street Footlocker.

Pictures surfaced on Friday morning showing a queue of 'well over 200' people - some of which had began their overnight stakeout at 9.30 the previous evening.

And although the Footlocker store manager couldn't reveal exactly how many pairs of the limited edition £179.99 designer trainers had left the store on Friday morning - he did confirm the store had sold out in just 45 minutes.

The manager, who only gave his name as David, told the Edinburgh Evening News: "When we left the store at 9.30pm on Thursday ngiht the first people in the queue were already starting to gather.

"We opened at 8am on Friday morning and had sold out in around 45 minutes.

The queues coming from the Princes Street Footlocker this morning.

"There were well over 200 people in the queue."

Some unlucky shoppers missed out on the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2, with the next batch set to be released on June 22.

It is understood that sales of the black trainer were limited to one pair per person.

Edinburgh Travel tweeted this morning to ask followers if they knew what the queues were in relation to - suggesting they snaked all the way back to the old Vodafone shop.

David added: "People will always miss out.

"The next batch is released on June 22 so I'm sure we'll have similar scenes."