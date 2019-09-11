19 adorable Edinburgh small animals in urgent need of a forever home
These 19 rescue small animals are in desperate need of a permanent, loving home.
Scottish SPCA is currently taking care of several rabbits, birds, ferrets, mice and guinea pigs, some of which have tragic backgrounds. These are all the small animals currently up for adoption.
1. Figaro - Ferret
Reference: 352235. Figaro enjoys long daytime naps and is always curious to see what the daily goings on are in the ferret shed. He will need a new home with a spacious enclosure, where he can potentially make new friends.
Reference 351469. Anton is curious and cheeky, and is looking for a patient and experienced owner who can help him become more sociable. Anton would also benefit from the company of other rabbits to share his home with.
Reference: 351502. Dustin is looking for a new home where he could possibly have some new ferret friends in the future. Due to his reduced vision he will need an experienced owner and cannot be homed as a working ferret.