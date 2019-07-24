21212 appoints new sommelier who will bring events exclusive to Edinburgh

Paul Kitching’s Michelin-starred restaurant with rooms 21212 is raising a glass to their new sommelier who has joined the team to manage the restaurant’s comprehensive wine list and brand new events offering.

Enrico Marconcini, 31, from Mantova in northern Italy, is the new sommelier who will be bringing his wealth of knowledge and experience to the restaurant which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year.

From 25 September, Marconcini will be introducing a series of bespoke wine dinners to the 21212 private dining rooms which will offer guests a unique and informative experience delving into oenology and food and wine pairing.

He will also introduce Ate or Pod, the new concept will allow guests to tailor their wine experience, from choosing a specific grape or a geographical location to explore.

The events can host up to ten people and include a five-course tasting menu, which the wines will be paired to.

Diners can also delve into the world of sparkling wine, where Marconcini will debunkmyths and educate guests on how to pair sparkling wines with food, how to spot a quality product and when to serve what during a series of ‘Light and Sparkling’ lunches.

Award-winning Head Chef, Paul Kitching, will also offer diners a chance to enjoy a personalised menu, tailored to theirtastes and designed and created especially for the evening to complement the wines and experience.

Enrico said: “It is a real honour to be appointed 21212’s new sommelier.

“Our cellar houses over 300 different wines, making our wine list incredibly varied with something for every taste and every dish.

“We understand that this can be a little overwhelming so we are introducing our new series of events to help shine a light on what is often quite a tricky subject.

“Not only will our bespoke wine dinners offer an unforgettable experience but we hope our guests will be able to take home some useful tips to help them pair food and wine together in the future.

“I can’t wait to welcome our guests to 21212 for the wine events and share my passion for the subject.”

Prices start from £150 per person for a five-course dinner with wines paired to each course.

The ‘Light and Sparking’ lunches start at £75 per person for a three-course lunch with paired sparkling wines.

