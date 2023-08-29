News you can trust since 1873
22 fabulous Hibs fan photos from the 2016 Scottish Cup Final and victory parade - see if you can spot yourself

May 21, 2016. It’s a day no fan of Hibernian FC will ever forget – with Alan Stubbs’ team winning the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1902.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:07 BST

The scenes when club captain David Gray scored in stoppage time goal to give the Hibees a 3-2 win over Rangers were absolutely chaotic – and the celebrations lasted for days.

Hibs fans are hoping they don’t have to wait quite as long to see their team emulate the class of 2016 history-makers – and here we take a nostalgic look back at both the final itself and victory parade in Edinburgh the following day.

Take a look through our photo gallery to be transported back to one of the happiest times in Hibs’ history.

