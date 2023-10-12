A new lunch campaign has been rolled out across Edinburgh with some of the city's best-loved restaurants and pubs offering diners lunch for just £10 throughout the month of October.
Whether you fancy pizza, soup and a sandwich or pub grub, there is something for everyone. The £10 lunch offer is running on weekdays throughout the rest of this month, where you can enjoy a lunch dish and soft drink. Due to opening hours, The Basement’s offer is on Fridays only.
1. Cold Town House
In the mood for tasty neapolitan style pizza? Head to Cold Town House for their £10 pizzette and soft drink deal running Monday to Friday 12-4pm. The only Scottish finalists in the National Pizza Awards 2019 and 2021, you can guarantee top-notch quality pizza. Located in the heart of the Grassmarket against the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle, Cold Town House is ideal to grab a spot of lunch, catch-up with pals and enjoy some live sport. Photo: Spey PR
2. Element
As the colder months begin to draw in, there's nothing better than a good hearty sandwich. Whether you fancy a braised brisket hoagie or shawarma spiced chicken, Element's Monday to Friday 12-4pm lunch deal has got you covered. With gluten free bread and vegan options also available there is something for everyone. Photo: Spey PR
3. The Basement
Running every Friday in October, head to The Basement for a burrito or enchilada with a drink (Cold Town Beer, Margarita or a soft drink) for £10 between 12 and 4pm – the best way to start your weekend, underground! Photo: Spey PR
4. The Queen's Arms
Hidden underneath the Frederick street cobbles, The Queens Arms is the perfect venue to get that quintessential pub feel. With the days getting shorter and colder, cosy up for a spot of lunch in this warm and relaxing atmosphere. Serving food with Scottish heart, choose from a range of flavoursome sandwiches and soft drinks between 12 and 4pm Monday to Friday throughout the month of October. Photo: Spey PR