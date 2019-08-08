A free Open Cinema will take place in Edinburgh's West End at the end of August

Have your say

Edinburgh’s first Open Cinema event will take place at the West End on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August 2019.

The event will take place in the stunning grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral where revellers can enjoy the beautiful building while watching a feel good film. The films on show are expected to be The Greatest Showman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Inside Out for a family friendly showing.

What’s on?

The doors to the event will open one hour before the film’s scheduled start time to allow you to get in and reserve your spot.

Each screening operates on a ticketed basis and those wishing to go can get a ticket via eventbrite free of charge.

Friday 30th August at 8pm: The Greatest Showman

Saturday 31st August at 3pm: Inside out

Saturday 31st August at 8pm: Bohemian Rhapsody

Tickets?

All tickets are free of charge via Eventbrite. Please purchase a ticket for each person attending the event including children.

Disabled access is available at all showings.

Venue

The screenings will take place at St Mary’s Cathedral on Palmerston Place in Edinburgh. The event site will be located to the right of the cathedral near Early Days Nursery and The West End Medical centre.

The address for the event is: St Mary’s Cathedral

Palmerston Place

Edinburgh

EH12 5AW

How to get there

The Cathedral is accessible from all directions.

Walking

From Shandwick Place you can turn down Stafford Street, then William Street and take a right on Manor place.

From Dean Bridge you can walk up Queensferry Street and turn right to Drumsheugh Gardens and walk along to Palmerston Place. The Cathedral will be on your left.

From Haymarket Station you can walk up Atholl Place and turn left onto Palmerston Place. The cathedral will be on the right hand side.

Buses

Lothian Buses can take you within a five minute walk of the venue.

If you’re coming from the city, you can take these buses: 300, 23, 45, 35, 27, 47

If you’re travelling in the direction of the city, you can hop on: 2, 23, 27, 35, 41, 42, 45, 67

Driving

Event-goers are encouraged to leave the car at home as there is limited available parking.

Event rules?

The event recommends that you bring something comfortable to sit on, like a blanket or a picnic chair.

If the weather takes a turn for the worse, the screening will still go ahead, therefore you should check the weather forecast before heading out and come prepared just in case.

There are some general rules in place:

- You’re not allowed to bring BBQs, gas stoves, candles or any naked flame.

- No tents, gazebos, parasols or pop-up structures will be permitted

- No dogs or pets are allowed, except guide dogs

- Glass is not permitted on site - drinks should be in plastic bottles or cans and poured into plastic cups

- No smoking is permitted at the event, including e-cigarettes

- No umbrellas will be allowed, except at management’s discretion

- Under 12s need to be accompanied by an adult.

- Bags will be searched on entry to the event.

Food and drinks?

You can bring your own food and picnics as long as you don’t bring glass or pick up a cinema pack from one of our partner outlets across the West End.

Tickets can be purchased at the following link https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-west-end-open-air-cinema-event-tickets-68440450229