A Hearts Scottish Cup final victory parade could clash with Edinburgh Marathon route

A Hearts Scottish Cup final victory parade could clash with the route used by runners taking part in the Edinburgh Marathon, it has emerged.

The Jambos will take on Celtic at Hampden Park on May 25th as underdogs in one of the biggest games in the club’s recent history.

Edinburgh Marathon 2017. Pic: Ian Georgeson

And if they win, the Hearts players and coaches will be hopping aboard an open-top bus the next day to showcase the trophy to their fans lining the streets of Edinburgh.

But athletes and spectators attending the Edinburgh Marathon - which also takes place on Sunday, May 26 - will be using The Mound which traditionally forms part of the Hearts victory parade.

An Edinburgh City Council spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of the potential for Sunday 26 May to be very busy in the capital. As with any large events confirmed or potential - a thorough planning process is in place with partners. Details of which will be made public in due course.”

After previous Hearts cup wins, the parade has always followed a route which starts from the ‘Heart of Midlothian’ outside St Giles’ Cathedral, then travels west up the High Street and turns on to the Mound before heading west along Princes Street.

Marathon map'2019

On the day after the Gorgie club’s famous 2-1 Scottish Cup final win over Rangers in 1998, the bus departed the Heart of Midlothian by St Giles’ at 1:30pm.

After travelling down the Mound and on to Princes Street, the parade continued west along Shandwick Place and past Haymarket Station on to Dalry Road and Gorgie Road before arriving at Tynecastle Park.

The victory parade route has not been announced for 2019 but it is thought this traditional circuit will be taken.

However, after the 5-1 Scottish Cup final drubbing of Hibs in May 2012, the Hearts parade started at the City Chambers and avoided the Mound by travelling west along the High Street and on to Johnston Terace. It then travelled along Morrison Street, Dalry Road and Gorgie Road before arriving at Tynecastle.

Council decision-makers will be attending meetings over the coming weeks in order to find a solution and plan ahead for the possible clash of routes.

The marathon itself is scheduled to start at about 10am on Potterow before passing Greyfriars Bobby and the National Museum of Scotland and heading over the High Street and down the Mound, through Princes Street Gardens and past the Scott Monument. Runners then head towards the coastline before heading into East Lothian where the finish line is at the Pinkie Playing Fields in Musselburgh.

Efforts have been made to contact Hearts for comment.