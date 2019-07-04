A Lewis Capaldi superfan got a tattoo of the singer’s face

With his hit single Someone You Loved being named the UK’s biggest song of 2019, Lewis Capaldi has captured the hearts of Scotland, from his hilarious Twitter exploits to his unique Instagram stories.

But one superfan has taken things a step further with her love of the Scottish singer.

The Scottish singer was immortalised in tattoo form on a superfan (Photo: Getty Images)

Tattooed for life

Milly Moore has taken the leap to get a portrait of Lewis Capaldi tattooed on her ribcage.

Milly showcased her new ink (done by Immy at Tattoo Topia in Plymouth) on Twitter, tweeting Lewis a picture and saying, “Love you hun”.

Rather than a straightforward portrait, the tattoo depicts Capaldi with a towel wrapped around his head, tiny red sunglasses and a caption that reads, ‘Hellooo Laydisss’.

Lewis Capaldi has been immortalised in the form of a tattoo on this super fans side (Left photo: Milly Moore/Immy at Tattoo Topia | Right photo: Lewis Capaldi)

Reactions

It didn’t take long for the subject of the tattoo to react to the inking.

Lewis Capaldi retweeted Milly’s original tweet and said, “Hahahaha yaaaasss”.

The original tweet, posted on 2 July, has currently racked up over a thousand likes and people have been loving it.

“Milly this is amazing,” one user wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

Another tweeted, “This is glorious.”

Responding to some of the negativity Milly had garnered in response to the fun tattoo, another tweeter wrote, “I think it's mint and it's your body you can do what you want!”

Following up the tattoo reveal, Milly explained some context as to why she got it.

“To add some context to this tattoo, I message @LewisCapaldi almost every day asking him to marry me on Instagram,” she wrote with a screenshot of her proposals on the singers Instagram.

Lewis Capaldi

For those not in the know, Lewis Capaldi is a 22 year old singer from Whitburn in West Lothian.

He released his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, on 17 May 2019 and it subsequently reached number one in the UK, Scotland and on the Irish Albums Chart

The picture the tattoo is inspired from comes from when Capaldi heard that he had held the UK number one single spot for the sixth week in a row.

Posting on Twitter, Capaldi wrote, “UK NUMBER ONE SINGLE FOR THE SIXTH WEEK. With this news I am the first man named Lewis Capaldi to ever have a number one single for six consecutive weeks in the UK, what an achievement! X”

The tweet included four selfies from his hotel room with a towel wrapped around his head and a series of bizarre looking sunglasses.