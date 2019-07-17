A sausage dog cafe is coming to Edinburgh this weekend

Edinburgh is already home to a number of dog and cat cafes.

But a new venue specifically for 'sausage dogs' will be set up in the Capital this Saturday.

A dachshund puppy. Pic: Alena Veasey/Shutterstock

Pup Up Cafe

Pup Up Cafe is a company that travels around the country opening pop-up puppy cafes.

As the Pup Up Cafe website states: “We host pop up doggy based events from breed specific days to open to all doggy days and everything in between.”

Edinburgh is getting the Pup Up Cafe treatment with a sausage dog specific day.

Where and when is it happening?

Due to popular demand, Pup Up Cafe is heading to Edinburgh haunt Piecebox Cafe.

The event will take place on Saturday 20 July and kick off at 10am, running until 4pm.

Piecebox Cafe is located in Polwarth - you can walk to the cafe from the city centre in about 30 minutes. Alternatively, the 27 or 10 bus will get you there.

What's On?

The day will include a bunch of different activities, as well as bringing together daschunds, their owners and sausage dog lovers together.

According to the event website, this is everything on offer on the day:

- You’ll receive a dog treat upon entry to help you win over some pooches

- Free puppuccinos will be given out to the stars of the day - the dachshunds

- There will be a photographer snapping photos that will go up on the Pup Up Cafe facebook page

- Competitions for best dressed pups

- There will be stalls where you can purchase dachshund related goodies

- There will also be a donation box available where your donation will go to The Red Foundation - Emergency Dachshund Rescue UK

The event site states that there’s even more still to be announced.

Do I need a ticket?

Events run by Pup Up Cafe are highly popular, so a ticket will be needed.

Tickets for those without a dachshund are £10. You’ll be allocated a time slot so that the venue doesn’t get overcrowded on the day.

If you are coming with your furry friend, tickets are £8. Dachshunds still need a ticket, but they are free. Kids under five also go free as well.

Tickets are sold on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, so if you’re keen to see some sausage dogs, you’d best get yourself a ticket fast.

All you need to do is head over to the Fatsoma website where your ticket options will be available.

Rules for dog owners

Dog owners are advised not to bring their dogs along to the event if they are aggressive with other dogs or towards humans, nervous in crowds, not up to date with their vaccinations or generally don’t enjoy being social.

While they haven’t had to yet, the event organisers do reserve the right to ask any owners of a dog that is being aggressive or ruining the experience to leave.

Owners are also encouraged to take their dogs for a walk prior to the event so any business that needs taken care of is dealt with. Accidents had by dogs in the venue are the responsibility of the owner, but Pup Up Cafe will have some supplies on hand to help. If you need a bag, puppy pads or any cleaning supplies, just ask a staff member.

Free dog treats are handed out at the event but if you’d rather your dog wasn’t fed anything, all you need to do is inform a member of staff and they can keep an eye on your pup. Water bowls will be available throughout the venue.

Rules for visiting humans

For those turning up to enjoy the day without a dog themselves, there are a few rules in place to make sure the day runs smoothly.

It is advised that you check with the owner before interacting with a dog - while most owners at the event will be happy to spread the puppy love, it’s always best to double check.

Similarly, if you want to share a treat with your new furry friend, ask the owner if that’s okay as well.