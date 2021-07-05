Aaron Murray: Missing Edinburgh 12-year-old traced safe and well

Police Scotland has confirmed that Aaron Murray who had been reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:38 pm
Updated Monday, 5th July 2021, 1:47 pm
Police Scotland has confirmed that Aaron Murray who had been reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

The 12-year-old was reported missing on Saturday, July 3, after being last seen in Lochend Drive at around 3pm.

Police Scotland issued an appeal on Sunday asking for anyone with information to come forward and assist with their investigation.

They also appealed to Aaron himself to come forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers have thanked social media users for sharing and liking their appeal.

Read More

Read More
Edinburgh weather: St James Quarter flood damage 'mainly caused' in areas still ...

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.