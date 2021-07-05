Police Scotland has confirmed that Aaron Murray who had been reported missing from Edinburgh has been traced safe and well.

The 12-year-old was reported missing on Saturday, July 3, after being last seen in Lochend Drive at around 3pm.

Police Scotland issued an appeal on Sunday asking for anyone with information to come forward and assist with their investigation.

They also appealed to Aaron himself to come forward.

Officers have thanked social media users for sharing and liking their appeal.

