Abdul, 16, lives in Whitburn but was last seen in Bathgate at around 9.30am on Monday, December 6.

Police officers are now making an appeal for information to help trace him as his family grows increasingly concerned for his safety.

Abdul is a slim, 5ft 9in tall Asian/Pakistani teenager who has medium length dark brown hair and a short black beard.

He was last seen carrying a black rucksack, wearing a black puffer style jacket and black school trousers.

Inspector Kylie Barnard, of Livingston Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Abdul’s wellbeing and we believe he may have travelled to London by train.

“Anyone who may have seen Abdul, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1412 of December 6.”

