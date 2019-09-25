Adorable six-week-old kitten saved after being dumped at side of a West Lothian road

This adorable six-week-old kitten has been saved after an eagle-eyed motorist spotted it dumped at the side of a West Lothian road.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information after the six-week-old was found at the side of the road between Dechmont and Beecraigs Country Park in West Lothian.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted to the kitten after an eagle-eyed motorist spotted the young cat on 21 September.

Scottish SPCA animal rescue officer Sarah Auldsmith said: “The kitten is only around six weeks old and is still very small. She could have easily been missed.

“We are thankful to the member of the public who picked up the female cat and took her home before phoning our animal helpline.

“She is not a feral cat and seems in quite good condition.

“The team at one of our animal rescue and rehoming centre is providing her with the care she needs.

“She didn’t get there by accident so we would like to find out what happened.

“If anyone has any information, we would urge them to call our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006. Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

