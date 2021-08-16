Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Third Cobra meeting called in space of four days over Afghan crisis | UK military cannot return to Afghanistan says former Nato head | Who are the Taliban? | What is happening in Kabul?
Follow all the breaking updates from Afghanistan and reaction at home as the Taliban seize Kabul.
Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Latest news and updates
Monday, 16 August, 2021
- UK military cannot return to Afghanistan, says former Nato head
- Defence Secretary admits ‘some people won’t get back’
- British nationals in race to leave Afghanistan
- Taliban fighters enter presidential palace in Kabul
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said there would be “significant numbers flying out day-by-day” from Afghanistan as the rush to evacuate British nationals and local allies from the country continued.
The spokesman said he could not put a number on how many British citizens were still in the country, but he added: “Well, we have reinforced our capabilities with 600 military personnel who are there to facilitate the removal of people with UK visas and British nationals.”
He said the British ambassador, Sir Laurie Bristow, was working from the airport in Kabul alongside Home Office staff, diplomatic workers, and the armed services, to process visas.
And he said: “There are people on the ground who can consider visa applications and there are some rules as regards to those who have family members who can be considered, I think, on a case-by-case basis but we have already removed a large number of Afghan nationals under the ARAP (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) scheme and we’ll continue to do so.”
Third Cobra meeting called in space of four days over Afghanistan crisis
Boris Johnson will chair a third Cobra meeting over the worsening situation in Afghanistan as No 10 pledged to continue to evacuate people from the country for as long as it is safe to do so.
The Prime Minister will hold a third Cobra meeting in four days on Monday afternoon as a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of the country continues.
His official spokesman said the UK will continue the evacuation effort for “as long as we are able to do so and as long as it is safe to do so”.
But Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who served in the Scots Guards, appeared to choke up as he spoke of his regret that “some people won’t get back”.
Speaking on LBC, Mr Wallace said: “It’s a really deep part of regret for me… look, some people won’t get back. Some people won’t get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people.”
Asked why he felt the situation “so personally”, Mr Wallace replied: “Because I’m a soldier… because it’s sad and the West has done what it’s done, we have to do our very best to get people out and stand by our obligations and 20 years of sacrifice is what it is.”
British troops are racing against the clock to get people out of Afghanistan following the dramatic fall of the Western-backed government amid a rapid advance across the country by the Taliban.
My son did not die in vain, says mother of Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan
The mother of a Royal Marine killed in Afghanistan has said her son “did not die in vain” as he helped make the country a better place before the return of the Taliban.
Corporal Danny Winter, 28, was killed along with Captain Tom Sawyer, 26, of the Royal Artillery, in Gereshk, central Helmand, on January 14 2009.
Cpl Winter’s mother, Carolyn Hughes, wrote on his Facebook memorial page: “Danny and all the armed forces of the country’s involved made a huge difference to a wild, war torn country.
“Because of them, terrorist attacks on our country was avoided and countless lives were saved.
“The women of Afghanistan were safe to walk the street and get an education, something that had always previously been denied.
“People were happy and felt safe.”
Sir Keir Starmer has said there was a “catastrophic miscalculation” over the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of Afghan forces.
Speaking with the PA news agency on a trip to Wolverhampton, and asked if President Biden should have slowed or halted the American withdrawal in Afghanistan, the Labour leader said: “I think there was a catastrophic miscalculation of, on the one hand the strength of the Taliban and the resilience of the Afghan forces.
“And I think anybody looking at this would say the timing of this decision to withdraw – nobody wants troops in Afghanistan indefinitely – but the timing of this withdrawal and what has happened and the unravelling of 20 years of progress in a matter of weeks and days, I think everybody is saddened by that and can see the tragedy that lies behind this.”
On efforts to relocate Afghans who helped the UK, Sir Keir Starmer said: “We need to get UK nationals out, but we also have an obligation to all of those Afghans who helped and assisted the UK, and we shouldn’t have nice distinctions between this type of person, this type of help, and that type of help.
“If those in Afghan have helped us, the UK, in our work in Afghanistan, we have got an obligation to them.”
He said on the longer and medium-term there needs to be “safe and legal routes for refugees”.
The leader of the Labour Party has said preventing Afghanistan from becoming a “terrorist state” is the right course of action, but “setting the bar very, very low”.
Sir Keir Starmer said: “We have got to safeguard the gains of the last 20 years and the huge sacrifice that went behind those gains.
“And I heard the Prime Minister yesterday saying that he doesn’t want Afghanistan to slip back to a terrorist state. Of course, nobody wants that, but that is setting the bar very, very low.
“For women and girls and others in Afghanistan it’s very important that we have a political process that safeguards the gains that have been made and asserts the human rights of everybody in Afghanistan.”
He said “there needs to be a political process, that shouldn’t include recognition, the Prime Minister is right about that”.
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a Cobra meeting on Monday afternoon to discuss the ongoing situation in Afghanistan, No 10 has confirmed.
Reporters from the airport suggest some people who clung to the plane were seen falling to the runway shortly after takeoff.
