Afternoon tea in Edinburgh's Southside is given a French flair

Have your say

A traditional afternoon tea has been given a sprinkling of French flair in Edinburgh’s Southside as Le Goûter launches at Damm27.

The menu includes savoury quiches, filled croissants, scones and French pastries starting at £12.50.

Le Goter has launched at Damm27 in Edinburgh's Southside.

Those looking to indulge in a glass of prosecco or one of Damm27’s signature cocktails, Parma Aviation or an Espresso Martini, can upgrade to a price of £17.50 or £22.50 for those who want to enjoy a glass of Perrier Jouet champagne.

READ MORE: The best places in Edinburgh for afternoon tea

The full Le Goûter menu is:

Savoury quiche selection

Bayonne ham and Gruyère croissants (vegetarian option available)

Scones with fresh cream and French jam

Macarons

Kirsch Eton mess

Crème de nata

Chocolate profiteroles

Damm27 opened on Edinburgh’s Southside in April this year after an extensive refurbishment which has resulted in a stylish, contemporary bar and bistro that offers all-day dining, with a menu inspired by classic European dishes.

The space at 27 Causewayside was previously a traditional boozer, named the Victoria Pub but has been completely overhauled as part of a £960,000 investment into four Edinburgh pubs by Heineken owned Star Pubs and Bars.

Damm27 is now a rustic space with a focus on a new continental menu which reopened in April this year.

As well as offering an imaginative cocktail list, an affordable wine list, and an impressive selection of exclusive-to-Edinburgh European gins and spirits there is also an a la carte menu and express lunch menu.

On Tuesdays, lobster served with fries, garlic butter and a bottle of French sauvignon blanc it costs £50 for two or a bottle of Perrier Jouet for an extra £25.

READ MORE: Rooftop cocktail domes and a cocktail forest is coming to Edinburgh

Le Goûter is available 12-5pm Monday to Saturday and must be booked 24 hours in advance.

To book please call 0131 667 6693.