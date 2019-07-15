'Aggressive' stag party on Ryanair Edinburgh-Ibiza flight leaves 'boy in tears'

A nine-year-old boy was apparently left in tears after a stag party became aggressive during a Ryanair flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza.

The Mirror reports that a group of more than 30 men left passengers terrified with their behaviour as they became increasingly intoxicated.

Passengers on board claimed the stag party were causing problems.

One passenger also told the newspaper that a member of the group called one of the cabin crew a 'nonce' while another tried to get off the plane in mid-air.

The mother of the boy, who wanted to remain anonymous, told The Mirror that her son was was left in tears because he was "terrified" and wondered what they were going to do.

She said that a couple of elderly people were also visibly shaking due to their behaviour.

The stag party had dressed up in black PVC S&M outfits with thigh-length boots.

The mum said she first saw them at the airport and were wearing T-shirts with the stag's name on, along with a picture of a man appearing to perform a sex act on another man.

She said they just appeared to be having a good time but that, once they got on the plane, it was clear they were going to get rowdy.

She said the group was warned over the tannoy before going through the gate that it wasn't too late for them not to be allowed on board - but they apparently just cheered at the announcement.

The mother described the language being used on the plane as "disgusting" and "disgraceful" and that one of the men started punching the wall and kept saying he was going to get off the plane.

Another passenger told The Mirror the cabin crew used the drinks trolley to stop the man from walking down the plane.

Passengers also said that, even before take-off, they refused to take their seats when asked and bragged about taking d*** pics.

The passenger said that when the flight landed they were told to remain in their seats so that police could come on board.

Passengers praised the cabin crew for remaining calm throughout the flight last Wednesday.

It is understood the group may have come down from Aberdeen.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “The crew of this flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza (10th July) requested police assistance upon arrival after a number of passengers became disruptive.

"The aircraft landed normally and police removed the individuals. The safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police."