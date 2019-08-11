Aizle’s chef patron to open new Edinburgh restaurant this week

Chef patron of Edinburgh’s Aizle restaurant, Stuart Ralston is set to open his second restaurant in Edinburgh's New Town this week.

Noto, located on Thistle Street, will will pay homage to the cuisines that Stuart experienced while in New York (mostly after hours) in the city and offer all day casual dining in smart surroundings.

Named after Stuart’s late friend and well-known New York eccentric and man about town Bob Noto. Bob took Stuart under his wing when he first arrived in the Big Apple to work for Gordon Ramsay, introducing him to the vibrant restaurant scene.

The menu will feature an international repertoire, with strong Asian influence, of small and large dishes, as well as daily specials and brunch options and the restaurant will offer all-day a la carte dining from late morning Wednesday to Sunday.

Stuart hit the headlines in 2018 for being one of the first restaurateurs to implement a four-day working week, staff at Noto will be offered the same benefit.

Dishes currently being tried out for the menu include:

Onion Brioche, lardo, aged butter

Carlingford oyster, horseradish, apple mignonette

Beef tartare, XO, egg yolk, grilled bread

-

Ricotta agnolotti, whey butter, chanterelle

Wild halibut, sprouting broccoli, Kombu beurre Blanc

Koji short rib, togarashi, sherry caramel gastrique

-

Beetroot, labne, zaatar, sunflower seed

Gem lettuce, pistachio, parmesan, herbs

-

Baron Bigod, fig, apple, warm crumpet

Scottish raspberry, Diplomat cream, sorrel

The restaurant's interior will focus on creating a light and bright fresh space utilising the natural stone walls and plenty of plants. The dining area will seat up to 40 and a separate bar area will have 10 seats to enjoy pre and post dining drinks.