The Alchemist set to offer 'theatre in a glass' cocktails to Edinburgh as they are confirmed for St James development

Their theatrical cocktails also include ones with augmented reality.

The Alchemist, which already has several venues in major English cities, is set to make its Scottish debut in a 5700 square foot site in the new St James building, occupying one of two flagship restaurant and bar units at the entrance to the main dining terrace.

The brand will deliver its signature ‘Theatre served’ cocktail and dining experience to the 200 cover venue.

'Theatre in a glass'

They offer a drinks menu and an ‘augmented reality’ drinks menu so those enjoying can ‘watch their cocktails come to life.’

The augmented reality aspect requires a smartphone app to be downloaded, and once the selected drink arrives, the app’s camera function will focus on the coaster image and opens an augmented reality.

Those who prefer a classic cocktail are not forgotten about, alongside their theatrical, and very Instagrammable, cocktails, they do offer ‘plain delicious’ cocktails as well as classics, fizz, champagne and wine.

In addition to theatrical drinks, they will offer an all day food menu which features an extensive brunch selection, bar nibbles, starters, sandwiches and wraps, burgers, main courses, salads and desserts which are set to be every bit as mesmerising as their drinks selection.

Their website invites guests to ‘Master the Dark Arts of molecular mixology’ with cocktail masterclasses and they also have a mobile cocktail van, named The Alchemistress.

'Vibrant and varied new destination'

Simon Potts, Managing Director of The Alchemist, commented: “Edinburgh is one of the world’s great cities and a destination we’ve long admired, but we wanted to wait for the right opportunity to present itself.

“Edinburgh St James fits the bill brilliantly. It is a vibrant and varied new destination that will appeal to tourists, office workers, residents and shoppers – the same audience that love our established venues in London and Manchester.”

Ed Corrigan, Assistant Leasing Director at Edinburgh St James, added: “The signing of The Alchemist brings further cachet to Edinburgh St James, joining the likes of Everyman Cinema in creating an amazing food, beverage and leisure line-up.

“We’re confident the brand will appeal to the significant local and tourism markets in the city, and we look forward to announcing more signings soon.”

The St James development as a whole will be home to 30 new restaurants, cafés and bars in total and The Alchemist will join the Everyman Cinema and W Hotel in the venue.