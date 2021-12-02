The actor, 63, accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Hutchins when a prop gun he was holding went off during filming for the Western in New Mexico.

In his first interview since her death in October, Baldwin broke down in tears while speaking to Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos.

In a promotional clip shared on Twitter, Baldwin said of Hutchins: "She was someone who was loved by everyone who worked with her, liked by everyone she worked with and admired.

This image released by ABC News shows actor-producer Alec Baldwin, left, during an interview with â€œGood Morning Americaâ€ co-anchor George Stephanopoulos. The hour-long interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Baldwin's film â€œRust,â€ will air Thursday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. (Jeffrey Neira/ABC News via AP)

"Even now, I find it hard to believe that, it just doesn't seem real to me."

In the exclusive interview, Stephanopoulos asked: "It wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled?"

Baldwin replied: "Well the trigger wasn't pulled, I did not pull the trigger... No, no, no, no, no, I would never point a gun at anyone and pull a trigger at them, never."

Asked "how did a real bullet get on that set?", the actor replied: "I have no idea, someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property."

Stephanopoulos also asked: "I think the big question, and the one you must have asked yourself a thousand times, how could this have happened?

"You've described it as a one-in-a-trillion shot and the gun was in your hand, how do you come to terms with that?"

The full interview will air on ABC in the US at 1am GMT on Friday.

