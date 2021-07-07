Alex Thomas: Police growing increasingly concerned as teenager reported missing in Edinburgh

Concerns are growing after a teenager was reported missing from the Capital.

By Rachel Mackie
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:01 pm
Updated Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 2:02 pm

Alex Thomas was last seen in the Moredun area of the city during the early hours on Wednesday, July 7.

Police are appealing for help to trace the 15-year old as there are concerns for his welfare.

Sergeant Jen Macgregor, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex and ask him to make contact."

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 0585 7th July 2021."

