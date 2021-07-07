Alex Thomas: Police growing increasingly concerned as teenager reported missing in Edinburgh
Concerns are growing after a teenager was reported missing from the Capital.
Alex Thomas was last seen in the Moredun area of the city during the early hours on Wednesday, July 7.
Police are appealing for help to trace the 15-year old as there are concerns for his welfare.
Sergeant Jen Macgregor, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex and ask him to make contact."
Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 0585 7th July 2021."