Alex Thomas was last seen in the Moredun area of the city during the early hours on Wednesday, July 7.

Police are appealing for help to trace the 15-year old as there are concerns for his welfare.

Alex Thomas: Police growing increasingly concerned as teenager reported missing in Edinburgh

Sergeant Jen Macgregor, of Howdenhall Police Station, said: "We are becoming increasingly concerned for Alex and ask him to make contact."

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting reference number 0585 7th July 2021."

