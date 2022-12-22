News you can trust since 1873
Alexander Stewart: Police concerned for missing Edinburgh boy last seen almost 24 hours ago

Police are appealing for public help to trace a missing teenager.

By Rachel Mackie
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 11:22am

Alexander Stewart was last seen in Balerno around 2pm on Wednesday (December 21), and police are now appealing for information to trace him. The 14-year-old has been described as around 5ft 9ins, of slim build with short dark hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a dark checked shirt, dark skinny jeans, carrying a black rucksack with orange piping and a blue green water bottle. He was riding a black bicycle with red writing, police said.

Police Constable Mark Frame of Wester Hailes Police Station said : “We are growing increasingly concerned for Alexander and we would appeal to anyone who knows where he is to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting 1679 of 21 December, 2022.”

