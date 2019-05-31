Alice, 12, looks forward to a night under the Moon for charity

SCHOOLGIRL Alice Taylor is taking on the 6.55 mile New Moon at The MoonWalk Scotland – following in the footsteps of her own mum.

Alice, 12, from Edinburgh, has always wanted to take part in the event which raises money for grant-making breast cancer charity, Walk the Walk.

She said: “My mum has done The MoonWalk a couple of times with one of her best friends. When they first took part in the event, I waited for them to cross at the finish line – I was two years old, and was alongside my best friend, who’s mum was walking with mine. One of my older friends took part in the event last year and told me all about it so I knew it was something I wanted to do.

“Earlier this year, I was excited to see a poster on a bus shelter advertising this year’s MoonWalk. When I got home I went online and looked into taking part – I was so pleased to find out that anyone over the age of 10 can participate.

“My mum, dad and I are taking part in the 6.55 mile New Moon. Our team is called ‘The Walkie Talkies’ and it is a name I thought of.”

She continued: “This year, not only is my family participating but so too are “The Happy Feet”, the team name belonging to my mum’s friend’s family. So, ten years after waiting at the finish line as two-year-olds, my friend and I are finally walking the walk together. We are literally going to be walking in our mothers’ footsteps.”

And Alice is praying for good weather, as she explained: “I am hoping it will be a clear night so that we can see the stars and the Moon. However, I will also be prepared for a typical Scottish night by bringing all my waterproofs. I love keeping fit and walking. Last year I completed a 55-mile challenge over three days. It was part of the West Highland Way in the Scottish Highlands, from Fort William to Inverarnan, and it was organised by my school. Twenty-five of us took part, raising money to help fund a school bus in Malawi.

“Completing The MoonWalk is going to be another really good personal challenge and it will be great to know I am helping breast cancer causes. This challenge will differ from previous walks as it will be during the night and I will have a chance to dress up in circus-themed clothes! I am expecting a great atmosphere because I will be walking in a city alongside many other participants.

“I am doing well with my fundraising – I have sent messages to all of my friends and have printed leaflets telling people about the event and what Walk the Walk does to help people with cancer in Scotland. The MoonWalk is a great opportunity for young people to challenge themselves in a fun environment while raising money for a good cause.”

An incredible £21.3 million has been raised to improve the lives of those living with cancer since the first MoonWalk Scotland in 2006..

For more info go to www.walkthewalk.org