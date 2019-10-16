'All looking good' for East Lothian personal trainer who was fighting for her life in Vietnam

Mekala with mum Yvonne (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

Mekala Osborne, from Wallyford, was struck down by pneumonia while in south-east Asia and was placed in an induced coma for more than a week while she was treated.

Initially treating her symptoms with Strepsils before her condition worsened, Ms Osborne's mother Yvonne and step-father Jimmy, who had flown out from Edinburgh to be with her, were told to "pray she survived" an emergency transfer to a hospital in Singapore last week.

Coming home

Mekala in hospital in Vietnam (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

However, following treatment in the hospital, her condition has improved with the family told she could be moved to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in the coming weeks.

The news comes only a day after Ms Osborne underwent surgery to assess the damage to her lungs and to remove a blood clot.

Family friend Davie Martin said: "Just heard from Jimmy McAulay and Yvonne McAulay. All looking good,again for our wee fighter, she's very tired though, bless her.

"They are now trying to reduce her dependency on this ECMO machine which is really working her lungs for her. Also kidneys seem to be working.

Mekala in Vietnam before she became seriously ill (Photo: Jimmy McAulay)

"Chief Medical Officer in UK called Yvonne earlier, and God willing in the next few weeks at most, they will concentrate on medivac-ing Mekala home as apparently Edinburgh Royal Infirmary have all the necessary equipment and knowledge to take her.

"So keep praying and keep everything crossed. That things keep going in the right direction folks."

'She is trying to talk'

On Tuesday, following Mekala's operation, Mr Martin said that Mekala had begun to try to talk for the first time since she fell ill.

He said: "Procedures seem to have gone okay but also other fantastic news is they say she is trying to talk. Things have had its ups and downs the past few days but patience is a virtue."

A JustGiving page set up to support the family while Mekala was being treated has also gone beyond £11,500.