An image from the classic Bill Douglas film My Childhood, projected onto the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, is one of several movie images projected onto landmarks and public buildings in the city as part of the campaign to save the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse.

Amazing photos show cinema images beamed onto Edinburgh landmarks in bid to save film festival

Several Edinburgh landmarks were lit up with images of classic movies on Monday evening as campaigners bid to save the world’s longest continuously running film festival.

By Gary Flockhart
4 minutes ago

In October, the charity behind the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF), the city’s Filmhouse cinema, and the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen, went under after what it called a “perfect storm of sharply rising costs, in particular energy costs”.

On Monday (October 31), Edinburgh locals saw images from landmark films Gregory’s Girl, The Wizard of Oz, It’s a Wonderful Life, Local Hero, and others, as movie-goers, film makers and cinema staff attempt to save key parts of Scotland’s film culture.

Take a look through out picture gallery to see some of the incredible images.

1. Gregory’s Girl

An image from the Scottish coming-of-age romantic comedy film Gregory’s Girl projected onto the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, is one of several classic movie images projected onto landmarks and public buildings in the city as part of the campaign to save the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse.

Photo: Jane Barlow

2. Moonlight

An image from the Oscar-winning film Moonlight, projected onto the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, is one of several classic movie images projected onto landmarks and public buildings in the city as part of the campaign to save the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022.

Photo: Jane Barlow

3. Anna Karina

An image of actor Anna Karina from the film Vivre Sa Vie projected on Salisbury Crags in Edinburgh, is one of several classic movie images projected onto landmarks and public buildings in the city as part of the campaign to save the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse.

Photo: Jane Barlow

4. The Wizard of Oz

An image from the film The Wizard of Oz projected onto the Filmhouse in Edinburgh, is one of several classic movie images projected onto landmarks and public buildings in the city as part of the campaign to save the Edinburgh International Film Festival and the Filmhouse.

Photo: Jane Barlow

