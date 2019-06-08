Amazing time lapse video shows new Hollyrood Distillery gin still installed for World Gin Day

To celebrate World Gin Day today, and ahead of opening its doors in July, Holyrood Distillery in Edinburgh has installed and named its new small batch gin still.

With a bespoke design created by head distiller Jack Mayo, the gin still has been christened ‘Ginnie Deans’ after Jeanie Deans, the heroine of Sir Walter Scott’s novel, The Heart of Midlothian.

Head distiller Jack Mayo,

Holyrood Distillery, which creates a range of gins along with its core focus on single malt whisky, sits on St Leonard’s Lane, a stone’s throw away from what was once the site of a cottage where the character of the novel lived that later became known as Jeanie Deans Cottage.

READ MORE: Take a look at the world's first gin distilled with Scottish tea

The 250-litre Ginnie Deans still, which was made to order by a specialist company in Slovenia, features a bespoke design created by Jack Mayo to extract the maximum flavour from botanicals and create unique gins.

Uniquely, its botanical basket can be used as retort tank, which allows different botanicals to be macerated at different alcoholic strengths. This process allows for more flavour to be extracted as some botanicals, such as spices, deliver more flavour when macerated at a lower ABV (alcohol by volume), while others, such as citrus, deliver more at a higher ABV.

Ginnie Deans will run once a week to start with, with each distillation lasting around six hours and producing around 600 50cl bottles of gin. The still sits on the second floor of the distillery, which will be the first single malt distillery in the heart of Edinburgh for almost 100 years when it opens in July.

READ MORE: Edinburgh’s gin boom: How did the Capital become the home of quality gin?

“Ginnie’s going to be an important member of our team alongside myself, Ollie and Elizabeth,” said Jack. “It’s been a really fun experience for me to go from creating this bespoke design to seeing it come to life here in the building. While we’ll also be focusing on distilling single malt whisky, our gins and gin liqueurs will be an key part of what we do and this is another big step on our journey as we head closer to opening the doors to the distillery.”

For the latest food and drink news from aruond Edinburgh - join our new Facebook group here.

