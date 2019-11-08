Andy Murray: Resurfacing - Amazon Prime Video announces exclusive documentary on Scottish tennis star

Earlier this month it was announced that he had been selected to represent Great Britain at the 2019 Davis Cup finals.

The feature-length account, which will be available to Prime Video subscribers on Friday 29 November 2019, charts the Scottish tennis star’s painstaking rehabilitation from a chronic hip injury that threatened to end his career.

With near constant access to the most intimate aspects of the Wimbledon champion’s life over two years, Amazon called the documentary “a candid, personal portrait” of Murray “at his most vulnerable”.

‘Some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life’

The father of three underwent multiple surgeries on his hip in 2018 and 2019, before admitting publicly that the injury had caused him to consider retirement.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Murray himself said he hopes the film will inspire viewers.

“At times it felt like I was letting people down by not being able to perform on court,” the 32 year old admitted, “and I wanted to give them an insight into what I was going through.

“The film will take you on a journey through what were some of the lowest, most difficult periods of my life both physically and mentally, and will hopefully show and inspire viewers, that with the right mindset and work ethic, anything is possible.”

Producers said the documentary will feature “in-depth” interviews with Murray’s family, his team members, and his biggest rivals - including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.

A near career-ending injury

In 2017, Murray was forced to pull out of several tournaments, including the US Open, after pain from his chronic hip injury left him struggling to put on his shoes and socks.

The decision lost him his World No.1 title, before costing him his British No.1 ranking to Kyle Edmund in early 2018. The father of three underwent multiple surgeries on his hip in 2018 and 2019, before admitting publicly that the injury had caused him to consider retirement.