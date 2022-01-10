Andy Murray trolls Nigel Farage over trip to Novak Djokovic's trophy room

The Scottish tennis ace hit out after the Leave campaigner shared footage following his flight to Serbia to visit Novak Djokovic's brother to show his support for the World Number One over a visa cancellation.

Djokovic was been detained from Thursday morning at an immigration facility in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption he had secured to enter the country.

The former UKIP leader and now GB News presenter has been vocal in his support for Djokovic over his row with the Australian Government.

Farage had travelled to Belgrade and was spending time with the Djokovic family, sharing clips and opinions on the case through his social media channels.

The three-time Grand Slam winner Murray took a shot at Farage over stance considering his continued calls for tougher borders in the UK for many years.

Quoting a tweet from Farage showing footage from the trophy room, Murray tweeted: "Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported."

Andy Murray has responded to Nigel Farage, who earlier tweeted from Belgrade with the Djokovic family.

Former British number one Andy Murray had expressed concern for the Serbian saying earlier this week his predicament was “really not good for tennis at all”.

The five-time Australian Open finalist said: “I think everyone is shocked by it, to be honest.

“I’m going to say two things on it just now. The first thing is that I hope that Novak is OK. I know him well, and I’ve always had a good relationship with him and I hope that he’s OK.

“The second thing, it’s really not good for tennis at all, and I don’t think it’s good for anyone involved. I think it’s really bad.”

Earlier today, the world number one men’s tennis player won an appeal against a decision to refuse him a visa in the Federal Circuit Court of Australia ahead of the Australian Open.