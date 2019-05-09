Ant McPartlin to make his return to celebrity limelight

Have your say

Ant McPartlin is to make his red carpet return at the TV Baftas.

The 43-year-old stepped away from his TV roles after being arrested for drink-driving, before returning to work on Britain’s Got Talent earlier this year.

Ant McPartlin, right, with his co-host Declan Donnelly. Picture: PA Photo/'TalkBack Thames/Ken McKay

The star, alongside co-presenter Declan Donnelly, will be attending the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards on Sunday.

Ant and Dec have been nominated for best entertainment performance for Saturday Night Takeaway.

The ITV show is also in the running for best entertainment programme, alongside Britain’s Got Talent, Strictly Come Dancing and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Viewers can watch the ceremony, hosted by Graham Norton, on BBC One from 8pm on Sunday, May 12.

