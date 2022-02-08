Appeal following crash involving school bus and car in Mayfield

The B6482 Suttislea Road at the junction with Blackcot Drive. Photo: Google Maps.

The incident happened on the B6482 Suttislea Road at the junction with Blackcot Drive in Mayfield around 4pm on Monday, February 7, involving a school bus and a silver Mercedes C Class.

The 74-year-old male driver of the Mercedes was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The 57-year-old male driver of the bus and the children on-board were uninjured.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus was recovered and a replacement bus was used to transport the children.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours.

Sergeant Paul Ewing, of Dalkeith Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash and may have dash cam footage which could assist our investigation.