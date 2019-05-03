Appeal for missing Edinburgh man who ran away from his carer

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information to help trace a man reported missing in North West of the city.

Sean Scott, who requires the support of a carer, was at the Gyle Shopping Centre at around 12pm today (Friday).

The 20-year-old then ran off and has not yet been found.

Concern is now growing for his welfare and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sean is described as white, 5ft 4ins tall with a slim build, short cropped dark hair and was wearing a blue puffer jacket, navy blue tracksuit bottoms and yellow ear defenders. He was also in possession of an orange Sainsbury's carrier bag.

Inspector Keith Forrester from Corstorphine Police Station said: "The Gyle is not an area that Sean knows well and so we're keen to find him as soon as possible and ensure he is safe.

"If you have seen him since midday on Friday or know his current whereabouts then please contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Corstorphine Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1435 of the 3rd May