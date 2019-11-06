Appeal launched to find owners of elderly Edinburgh dog which is thought to have run away on Bonfire Night

An appeal has been launched to find the owner of an elderly Edinburgh dog which is thought to have bolted during a walk on Bonfire Night.

The dog, whose sex is unknown, was found outside the Scotmid store on Saughtonhall Drive in Balgreen on Wednesday morning.

Its flashing collar was turned on leading Lorraine Butler, who has taken the dog in, to believe it must have got loose from its owner while out on a walk during Bonfire Night on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorrain, 56, who lives next door to the Scotmid store, told the Evening News: "I live next door to the the Scotmid on Saughtonhall Drive.

"My son's friend is the manager there and when he came to open up this morning, the dog was waiting outside.

"He asked us if we could take it in as we live just next door."

The dog is thought to be around the 12-year-old mark, and Lorraine says that her 24-year-old son Lewis will be taking it to the PDSA today to see if it is micro-chipped.

The dog was found on Wednesday morning

She added: "We've given it some food and water and it's settled down, but the owner must be worried sick.

"We think it was out for a walk last night when it got spooked by the fireworks and ran off."