Appeal launched for missing Edinburgh man not seen since Monday

Edinburgh police have issued an appeal for any information concerning a man who went missing in the Fountainbridge are of city on Monday.

James Farmer was last seen leaving his home in Yeaman Place at around 9.15am on Monday, May 6 and has not returned to the property since this time.

Concern is now growing for the 55-year-old's welfare and anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to come forward.

READ MORE: Edinburgh police appeal to trace Morningside absconder

He is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall with a slim build and brown balding hair. It is believed he is wearing a black hooded top, blue cotton tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

Inspector Caroline Flynn from Wester Hailes Police Station said: "Given the number of days since James was last seen and the fact that this is out of character for him, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible to ensure he is safe.

READ MORE: Girl attempts to push man off bike into Edinburgh’s Union Canal

"Anyone who has seen James since Monday morning, or knows where we can find him, should contact police immediately.

"Likewise I'd ask James to get in touch with us so we can confirm he is alright."

Those with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2546 of the 6th May.