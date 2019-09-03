Appeal to find missing Fife teenager with links to Edinburgh

POLICE in Fife have launched an urgent appeal for information to trace a missing teenager with links to the Lothians.

Schoolgirl Olivia Leake was last seen on the number three bus at Shandwick Place in Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon, where it is thought she was heading for the South Bridge area of the Capital.

Olivia, who lives in the Fife area, has not been seen since the journey, at around 12:55pm and there are now growing concerns for her welfare.

The 13-year-old is described as white, around 5'5, with a medium build, fair complexion, shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a light grey pull over hoodie with “JACK WILLS” written in pale blue writing, full length black leggings and Nike reflective trainers.

She was also thought to be carrying a Khaki Green River Island shoulder bag with dark handles and chain design on the front.

It is believed that she is still frequenting the Edinburgh, Midlothian and West Lothian areas and has links to Edinburgh, Livingston and Broxburn.

Anyone who may have seen Olivia since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 5157 of the 1st September.