Andrew Shepherdson-Spiers, from Armadale in West Lothian, couldn’t believe it when an AO.com van, with which he is obsessed, pulled up outside his house on his birthday last week.

Not only was he given the chance to meet the drivers, explore the van and sit in the driver’s seat - a dream come true for Andrew - but he was treated to a very special delivery of a new TV and a box full of green goodies.

Andrew was given a new TV and a box of green goodies, including the toy AO van he's always wanted

The surprise had been organised by his great-grandmother Lizbeth Warren who has listened to the youngster asking for a toy AO van since she received a teddy bear from the company with a recent order.

She got in touch with AO to see if there was anything they could do and staff at the company decided they wanted to treat their biggest fan on his big day.

And of course, inside the box of presents was the much-anticipated toy van which Andrew had been waiting for.

Mrs Warren said the surprise visit was something her great-grandson would never forget.

Andrew was given the chance to sit in the driver's seat when he was visited by the AO.com van

“Andrew always talked about being an AO driver when he’s older, so he was absolutely over the moon to spend time with the van and the drivers,” she said.

“He’ll be talking about this day for a long time and it’s honestly the best birthday present he could have had - we want to thank AO for being so thoughtful.”

An AO spokesperson said: “When we heard about Andrew and his love for all things AO, we knew we had to do something special to celebrate his big day. We hope he enjoys his new TV and goodies.”

