Iain Mowbray, an Asda Livingston security colleague, has been commended for his courageous actions which helped save the life of a customer who collapsed outside the store.

The customer’s wife approached the security podium in store to ask for assistance as her husband had taken ill outside.

Mr Mowbray instructed the lady to call an ambulance whilst he administered first aid to the gentleman.

An ambulance crew arrived promptly and commented that Mr Mowbray’s diligence saved the customer’s life.

The customer was rushed to St. John’s hospital where it was discovered he had a bleed on the brain.

He recovered in hospital and was able to leave a few days later.

Mr Mowbray said: “My partner saved my life a few years ago when I had a heart attack and her quick actions meant I got the care I needed. I feel grateful that I was able to help this man.”

“When I saw him, I immediately knew that something was seriously wrong, and my first aid instincts took over. I was happy to help and glad that I made a difference.”

Jackie Martin, Admin Manager at Asda Livingston, said:

“We are so proud of Iain, he is a true hero! Iain jumped into automatic mode and his calm exterior and clear head helped to save the customer’s life. He is very diligent and a real team player who is always looking out for his colleagues and customers. I am so glad he was on duty and able to assist.

