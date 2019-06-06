Author Ian Rankin reacts to sudden closure of popular Edinburgh city centre bar Clark's

Rankin rued the news, released on Twitter, that popular tenement bar Clark's on Dundas Street will close on Friday night.

He tweeted a response to the message with a simple but emotive response: "Nooooo!!!!".

It was in a response to a Tweet from sign_not_in_use‏ @thedreadedlurgy which read: "Sad to hear that Clark's Bar on Dundas St will close its doors for the last time tomorrow night."

Next to the new Meltmonger shop, it is rumoured the bar has suffered from a lack of trade particularly since RBS located from the Dundas site to Gogarburn HQ in 2017.

Established in 1899, the no-frills decor offered a friendly, traditional welcome with a backdrop of leather booths and dark wood interiors as well as number of historical brewery mirrors and old photos of the pub.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.