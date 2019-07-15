Award-winning Edinburgh Indian restaurant will offer traditional Scottish breakfasts with a twist

An award-winning Indian restaurant in the west of Edinburgh is serving up traditional full Scottish breakfasts with a twist by offering diners the full Scottish Indian.

Spice Lounge Kitchen in Corstorphine is opening its doors to the morning trade by offering customers the chance to swap baked beans for homemade masala beans and bacon rolls for bacon naans.

They will also serve smoked salmon on a bed of puy lentils, and poached eggs on puri bread topped with boiled chickpeas instead of poached eggs on toast.

“We’re really looking forward to being able to offer our customers a hearty Scottish breakfast but with an Indian infusion,” said co-owner Shamy Singh after the staff finalised their new menu.

The Spice Lounge Kitchen was named best curry house by Evening News readers an unprecedented three times in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Staff from businesses in the surrounding area will have the opportunity to sample its new breakfast menu on 23 July from 8am to 11am and local residents will get the chance to do likewise the following day, before the restaurant officially opens in the morning for the first time on Thursday 25 July from 7am.

Shamy added: “We’re very passionate about providing quality Cuisine to the local community and beyond, and now we’ll be doing it across the whole day.

READ MORE: Edinburgh curry houses shortlisted for top award

“There isn’t anywhere in the Corstorphine, South Gyle or Drumbrae area offering this kind of breakfast and we hope that people – whether it’s families dining out or friends on their way to work – will find it a great place to start the day.

“It’s not just about our food, though, Spice Lounge Kitchen has always promoted a friendly atmosphere where our customers can come and enjoy themselves.”

Restaurant and bar openings, reviews, recommendations, ‘best of’ lists etc. Gigs, events and social activites can also be included in this group.

For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.