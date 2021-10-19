The explosion happened at around 7pm on Monday night on Gorse Park in Ayr as emergency services rushed to the scene.

Four homes have been evacuated and two local rest centres have been set up in response to the explosion.

It is not yet known if there are any fatalities but two adults and two children have been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock. Their condition is not known.

Local Councillor Chris Cullen told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland that ‘two and a half’ houses have been destroyed as he confirmed that the blast was a gas explosion.

Mr Cullen said: “It has been an explosion. The exact details on how that happened haven’t been released yet."

All residents within the cordon area have been accounted for and those who have been evacuated have been provided with accommodation where needed, according to the local councillor.

Those who have been evacuated are being looked after by either family or friends and those who had no where to go are staying in hotel accommodation provided by the council.

Emergency services at the scene, as three people have been taken to hospital following a large explosion at a house in Gorse Park, Ayr. Picture date: Monday October 18, 2021. PA Photo. Residents have been evacuated from the area around the site of the blast in Kincaidston. An air ambulance was called out as part of the response to the incident (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

Police Scotland is urging people to avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.10pm, emergency services were called to a report of an explosion on Gorse Park, Ayr.

“Four houses have been affected by the explosion.

“Two adults and two children have been taken to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Debris at Primrose Park, Ayr, as three people have been taken to hospital following a large explosion at a house in Gorse Park, Ayr. An air ambulance was called out as part of the response to the incident (Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire).

“A number of premises have been evacuated and two local rest centres have been set up to assist. Emergency services are currently at the scene working with other agencies.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion.”

South Ayrshire Council reported that a rest centre has been established at Queen Margaret Academy to support those directly affected by the blast. St Columba church has also been used as a rest centre.

The council has teams on site supporting emergency repairs where possible for those affected.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known, however, gas engineers confirmed they attended the scene and turned off supplies.

The Kincaidston Community Centre said it was open for those who needed help. The centre will be open from 9am onwards on Tuesday for any donations to families affected.

Posting on their Facebook page, the centre said: “We will be opening centre again at 9am for donations and for family’s affected and volunteers.”

The community centre also commented that they are working with the council to get joiners in and it is expected that Kincaidston Primary and Early Years centre will be closed on Tuesday.

The Kindcaidston community has rushed to help with many local businesses and residents offering food and other donations to families affected by the blast which was heard from miles away.

Councillor Cullen said: “An overwhelming sense of community spirit was shown with assistance and donations from near and far, those who had to leave in a rush have been provided with clothing and food where needed.

“A big thank you to all who have assisted, the amazing work of those first on the scene and attending services.

“Work will continue through the night to ensure the area is safe and the roads can open again for the morning.”

Humza Yousaf, health secretary, paid thanks to emergency services in what he has described as an ‘awful incident’ in Ayrshire.

He said: “My thanks to all of our Emergency Services attending the scene of this awful incident.

"Please continue to listen to Police advice.

"My thoughts with those affected.”

Mr Cullen said the community support in the area has been amazing.

He said: “There were so many piles of donations in the school we just didn’t know where to put them. The support has just been amazing. Through the night people have kept dropping things off with people offering to carry out repairs.”

South Ayrshire council has set up a dedicated phone line for all those affected by the blast to make sure they are provided for which will be updated on the council website.

