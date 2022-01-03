Bank holidays 2022: Full list of 2022 bank holidays in Scotland - including Easter 2022 and Platinum Jubilee

With the 2022 calendar now in full swing after Hogmanay, many people are keen to know when to book days off work, holidays and more to fall in accordance with bank holidays in Scotland this year.

Easter and Christmas are always popular occasions for making the most of bank holidays, but bank holidays in Spring and Summer also provide great opportunities to book long weekend holidays in the sunshine or enjoy a brief break from work.

However, while additional bank holidays held in honour of events such as Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 fall on the same day across the UK, bank holiday dates can also differ in each of the four nations.

Here’s when the next bank holiday falls in Scotland and a full list of Scottish bank holidays in 2022.

When is the next bank holiday in Scotland?

The first bank holiday of 2022 officially falls on Monday January 3 to mark New Year’s Day, which this year fell on a Saturday.

The next bank holiday in Scotland will fall on Tuesday January 4 as a substitute day for January 2 – with Scotland traditionally celebrating the start of the new year with two bank holidays on January 1 and 2.

January 2 become a bank holiday in Scotland under the The Banking and Financial Dealings Act 1971 to mark the significance of Hogmanay celebrations in the country.

The 1971 Act allowed certain special days to be designated bank holidays across the UK and replaced the Bank Holiday Bill, created by Liberal politician and banker John Lubbock in 1871, which enshrined the first bank holidays in law.

Will I get a day off on bank holidays in 2022?

While bank holidays typically see schools, banks and councils close for the day, not everyone gets to enjoy a day off on bank holidays.

Whether you have a day off on a bank holiday such as Good Friday depends on your employment and contract.

Your employer does not have to give you paid leave on bank or public holidays, so it is worth checking your contract to see which days you are allowed to take.

You may, for instance, be able to schedule days off on bank holidays through your holiday entitlement if you wish to enjoy some paid leave on a public holiday.

Full list of bank holidays in Scotland 2022

Monday January 3 – New Year's Day (substitute day)

Tuesday January 4 – January 2 (substitute day)

Friday April 15 – Good Friday

Monday May 2 – Early May bank holiday

Thursday June 2 – Spring bank holiday

Friday June 3 – Platinum Jubilee bank holiday

Monday August 1 – Summer bank holiday

Wednesday November 30 – St Andrew's Day

Monday December 26 – Boxing Day

Tuesday December 27 – Christmas Day (substitute day)

How can I find out the dates of local bank holidays 2022?

To find out the dates of any local bank or public holidays in Scotland, such as the dates of Glasgow Fair 2022, visit your local council website.

There you can typically find details of any future bank holidays in your area – with some councils providing bank holiday dates for up to the next five years.

