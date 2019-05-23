'Banksy' pro-EU artwork appears in Edinburgh

A piece of political art possibly created by world-renowned anonymous graffiti artist Banksy has appeared in an Edinburgh street.

The image, stencilled onto a close wall in Bernard Street, Leith, shows a man wearing a top based on the EU flag who appears to be holding a bouquet of flowers.

READ MORE: Possible Banksy artwork appears in Edinburgh city centre

The image is similar in style to the famous Banksy black and white image of a man looking like he is about to throw a bouquet of flowers. The stencil, entitled Love is in the Air (Flower Thrower), first appeared in 2003 as a large stencilled graffiti in Jerusalem shortly after the construction of the West Bank Wall.

The new artwork in Leith has been spotted less than four months after another possible Banksy appeared on a wall in Grindlay Court, just off Bread Street.

This image appeared to show a young girl looking down at a mobile phone.