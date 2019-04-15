Basil Brush to stage 'adults-only' Edinburgh Festival Fringe show

Basil Brush, the mischievous fox who has entertained millions of television viewers over more than a half a century, is to stage an adults-only show at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He is expected to be joined by some of the biggest names on the Fringe with a stage incarnation of his famous Basil Brush Show.

Billed as "Britain's most lovable fox" and a "national treasure," he will also be taking on one of the biggest Fringe venues this August.

He will stage a family fun show at 1pm every day at Underbelly's Cow Barn in George Square, before a no-hold-barred night-time show, "Basil Brush: Unleashed," at 6.45pm.

Publicity material for his adults-only show states: "Expect Basil Brush’s trademark anarchy as he takes on the world with everything from Love Island to Westminster getting a comic brushing.

"With nightly guests, this is going to be one hell of a debut."

Basil said: "I'm looking forward to entertaining young kids In the middle of the day and grown up kids in the evening. What better place on earth to do this than the prestigious Edinburgh Festival Fringe. It'll be boom booming marvellous."

Basil's TV career has seen him appear alongside The Goodies, Petula Clark, Cilla Black, Bruce Forsyth, French & Saunders and Eamonn Holmes, and on shows like the Chase, Fantasy Football League, Blue Peter and The Weakest Link.