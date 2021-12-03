Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Staff at Natrabrow cut most of their prices to £10 and gave all money made to the charity which helps people struggling with addiction and homelessness.

Speaking to the Evening News about the fundraiser Sarah James said everyone at the salon had been impacted, in various ways, by addiction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bathgate beauticians drop prices to £10

She said: As we lead up to christmas, we feel it's a good time to share with people that not everyone has a home at christmas and also that addiction doesn't stop for the holidays.

“Steps to Hope is a charity that is very close to all of our hearts, we have each, in various ways been impacted by addiction.

“The global pandemic has sadly seen homelessness and addiction numbers rise and did hope to raise as much money and awareness as possible, for this hard-working charitable organisation.”

Rough sleepers have become an increasing concern in the city as the number of homeless people who have died in the Capital increased by more than 50 per cent in 2020.

The fundraiser raised more than £1100 for charity

A report from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), published yesterday, showed that in Edinburgh the estimated death rate of homeless people per million population was 80.1.

The NRS estimated that the population of Edinburgh was around 527,600 in mid- 2020, meaning that figure is equal to around 40 homeless people having died over the course of the year.

This is an increase of nearly 60 per cent (56.14 per cent) compared to the same report in 2019.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.