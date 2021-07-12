The young male mastiff was handed into Bathgate Police station on Saturday, July 10, after being spotted wandering around the town centre.

Taking to social media to find its owner, officers wrote: “We have a visitor!!

“Anyone missing this handsome boy?”

They added: “He is a gentle giant - size of a horse lol. We will get him checked for a chip.”

Eck Nisbet, the good Samaritan who handed the unnamed pup into officers, said he was “an absolute gentle giant” who “wanted to play all the way to the police station!”

Police later confirmed that the hound had been reunited “safe and well” with his owner.

It is understood that he had managed to slip out of a communal garden area through a gate that had been accidentally left open.

