It comes after filming for The Batman began in the city earlier this year, with fans speculating that the Caped Crusader's famous Batcave lair may well be located ‘under’ the Necropolis cemetery near Glasgow Cathedral and Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

To mark Batman Day 2021, the iconic Bat-Signal was projected onto mystery buildings throughout the UK – including Odeon Luxe Leicester Square (London), St George’s Hall (Liverpool), and the DC Comics-inspired restaurant Park Row (London).

The iconic Bat-Signal lit up Glasgow's skyline after being projected onto the City Chambers.

The signal first appeared in London from 8pm to 8.30pm, then in Liverpool from 8.45pm to 9.15pm, in Glasgow from 9.30pm to 10pm and then back to London between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.

The locations were teased on Instagram and Facebook to give Bat-Signal seekers a head start.

Eagle-eyed fans who spotted the buildings and came to the Bat-Signal received copies of Batman:The World Comic or a Batman Anthology DVD collection.

Six-year-old Thomas, from Glasgow, was one of the signal spotters. He said: “I love Batman. He’s the best superhero there is!”

Filming of The Batman came to Glasgow for the new Warner Bros and DC Comics movie in February, facilitating a number of road closures including Wishart Street, Ladywell Street, Cathedral Square, Drygate and John Knox Street.

However, it was thought to be a stuntman seen filming in the city's Necropolis cemetery, rather than Robert Pattinson, who is set to play the dual role of Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Other shooting locations included areas in and around Glasgow Cathedral and Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

